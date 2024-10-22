The latest Ara: History Untold patch extends the turns for medium and long games and more

Developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft have released the latest update for the recently launched PC grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. the 1.0.5 patch includes some turn increases to the title's medium and long games, along with other balance changes, improvements for language support, and more.

Here is the changelog as posted on the game's Steam site:

General Medium game length changed from 750 to 800 turns.

Long game length changed from 1250 to 1500 turns. City Management Many types of resources are visible at the start of the game to provide players with more strategic options.

Smaller cities provide less tax income to encourage taller gameplay.

Smaller cities provide less production to encourage taller gameplay.

Larger cities consume slightly more food to compensate for lower food maintenance on improvements.

Starting cities are more likely to start in a fertile area.

Starting areas are more likely to spawn an interesting resource nearby.

Map generation adjusted to start players in more fertile areas. Improvements/Triumphs General increase in maintenance costs to tighten the late game economy.

Factory wealth maintenance increased from 5 to 10.

Foundry now has 1 material, 5 wealth maintenance cost.

Crafting Guild materials maintenance is reduced from 5 to 1.

Trading Post provides +10 prosperity to the city.

Forge wealth maintenance increased from 1 to 3, now has 1 material, 1 wood maintenance cost as well.

Refinery wealth maintenance increased from 1 to 5, now has 1 material maintenance cost.

Bazaar provides +10 Prosperity to city.

Grocer district happiness buff reduced from 5 to 1. Grocers are great but not generally a source of joy.

School knowledge buff reduced from 15 to 10 to make the supplies of them more impactful.

Pub wealth production per improvement reduced from 5 to 1 to emphasize the quality of life benefits.

Stonehenge Knowledge buff reduced from 25 to 20.

Foundry craft rate buff increased from 5 to 10.

Docks maintenance increased from 1 to 5 wealth.

Drydocks maintenance increased from 2 to 10 wealth.

Naval base maintenance increased from 3 to 15 wealth.

Dwellings line now has 1 wood, 1 material maintenance cost.

Industrial and Irrigated farms cost 1 material to maintenance.

Reduced flat wealth bonus from certain improvements: Inns now require an expert to provide money, and Mint now provides a 15% buff to city Prosperity rather than 5 wealth. Amenities/Items/Resources Shoes amenity Happiness bonus reduced from 15 to 5 to bring happiness more in line with other QoL stats.

Shoes amenity Prosperity bonus reduced from 15 to 5.

Gourmet meal Health Amenity buff reduced from 15 to 5 to balance it with other amenities.

Meteors now provide Metal Ingots without the need for smelting.

Obsidian is more common.

Tobacco does not provide as much money as before.

Treasury Bonds and Law Books are correctly consumed 1 every 10 turns.

Looms now correctly provide 100% Craft Production as an Amenity. Techs/Research Based on community feedback with a preference to slower default pacing, we have increased the tech costs slightly. Antiquities research cost increased from 400 to 500.

Early Middle Ages research cost increased from 600 to 700.

High medieval age research cost increased from 800 to 1000.

Renaissance era research cost increased from 1200 to 1500.

Enlightenment era research cost increased from 1500 to 1750.

Machine age research cost increased from 1800 to 2250.

Atomic age research cost increased from 2100 to 3000.

Information age research cost increased from 2500 to 4000.

Singularity age research cost increased from 3000 to 5000. City Management Many types of resources are visible at the start of the game to provide players with more strategic options.

Smaller cities provide less tax income.

Smaller cities provide less production.

Larger cities consume slightly more food.

Starting cities are more likely to start in a fertile area.

Starting areas are more likely to spawn an interesting resource nearby.

Map generation adjusted to start players in more fertile areas. Events "Decor & Devotion" now triggers correctly for Askia Muhammad. Localization We are continuing to update all localized languages. Units/Combat Most first Act units have 1 material maintenance cost in addition to food cost.

In a few weeks, Oxide plans to release the 1.1 update for Ara. It will add, among other things, the beginnings of mod support, a new leader character, a battle viewer, and a National Economy screen to the game.