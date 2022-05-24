Asus outs world's fastest 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor with new E-TN (Esports TN) panel

At its Computex 2022 keynote today, Nvidia introduced the world to the fastest gaming monitor ever in the form of the new Asus ROG 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor. The new monitor easily surpasses the previous Acer Nitro 390Hz Gaming Monitor XV252Q F which reached 390Hz on its overclocked mode. It has also exceeded the 480Hz displays that just started to emerge less than a year ago. Interestingly, it was Nvidia and Asus who had launched the world's fastest 360Hz G-SYNC gaming panel back at CES 2020 and today the duo looks to have regained the crown once more.

The new Asus ROG 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor is a 24" 1080p screen and it features an all-new kind of panel dubbed "Esports TN" or E-TN for short. According to Nvidia, the E-TN is designed for providing maximum motion clarity which is essential for very high framerate Esports gaming, which this monitor is primarily aimed at.

Other features in this new 500Hz ROG gaming monitor include NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode and Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support. The former offers color vibrancy specifically tuned for fast-paced esports gaming and the latter provides a latency analysis toolset based on Nvidia's Reflex technology.

You can read about the other Computex 2022 announcements from Nvidia on its official blog post here.