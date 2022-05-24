Samsung allegedly assembling a "dream team" to take down Apple's M1 in 2025

It's probably fair to say that Samsung hasn't had the best time with its Exynos offerings when compared against rivals like Qualcomm or Apple. To shake its fortunes up, the company also paired up with AMD for its Exynos 2200 GPU, and results were a mixed bag. Both the AMD RDNA 2 Xclipse 920 graphics and the Exynos 2200 CPU were found to be pretty disappointing in terms of power efficiency as they were not much better than the previous Exynos 2100 offering. In a nutshell, the new CPU was around 5% faster while the AMD graphics was around 17% better, both of which were clearly not enough (via TechAltar on Twitter).

However, the company is looking to get real serious and down to business come 2025. According to a report, Samsung is assembling a special task force dubbed "Dream Platform One team" and the purpose of this dream team will be design a custom in-house Samsung mobile Application Processor (AP) which can take on Apple Silicon which consists of the company's M1-based offerings.

This new report comes hot on the heels of a previous news that suggested that the South Korean giant was working on a custom chipset for its Galaxy S series for 2025, implying that the custom Samsung SOC in 2025 could be a real powerhouse if it manages to pull off an Apple M1 killer or whatever Apple releases three years later.

In somewhat related news, Samsung isn't the only company which is planning to take down Apple. Rumor has it that Intel too is working on a "Royal Core" project that will help it combat against the Apple M1 and the general Arm threat.

Source: Naver via @Gunglaemin (Twitter)