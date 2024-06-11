Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's first DLC 'The Sky Breaker' continues the Na'vi journey

Ubisoft today announced the first DLC pack heading to the Massive Entertainment-developed open-world action game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Dubbed The Sky Breaker, this DLC will expand on the original campaign's storyline following its ending, and it is bringing a new RDA threat from the skies. Catch the announcement trailer above.

The Na'vi clans players have gathered together for their last fight with the human invaders are now celebrating their freedom and victory when once again a new RDA invasion is appearing from a new corner of the world. Players will be exploring a new area of the Upper Plains region in this DLC according to Ubisoft titled The Heart of the Plains, a "yet-to-be-discovered area".

Aside from the fights, players will be able to participate in some traditional Na'vi festival games in this DLC. These will be crafted as timed challenges. Moreover, a new Legendary rarity category is being added, while Rank 25 will be the new cap to hit as Ubisoft adds new skills to level up.

Here's how the studio describes the new RDA threats players will be facing, finally adding new enemies into the mix:

"While exploring the Heart of the Plains, you’ll encounter a new enemy archetype, the AMP Defender, which protects key facilities with its indestructible shield and top-mounted gatling gun. You’ll also encounter new RDA lieutenants, whose AMP Suits provide added firepower and better protection, in each of the RDA Command Stations."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s The Sky Breaker story DLC is landing on July 16 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation platforms. It will be available as a part of the game's season pass, which also comes with access to the next story DLC that's titled Secrets of the Spires. No release date has been announced for the second part yet. Read Neowin's review of the base game over here, where we called it a gorgeous but generic experience.