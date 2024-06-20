AWS reveals German expansion plans, will invest €8.8 billion and support local businesses

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed that it will be pouring an extra €8.8 billion into its existing site in Frankfurt to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country. While the expansion is good for Amazon, its customers, and its employees, ripple effects will also mean the local area will benefit in various ways too.

According to an AWS Economic Impact Study, more than 15,200 full-time-equivalent jobs at local businesses are expected to be created from this expansion annually from 2024 to 2026. Over this period, the investment from Amazon is predicted to boost the country’s GDP from the site to €15.4 billion.

The expansion of its site in Frankfurt comes just a month after the American company announced plans to invest €7.8 billion in the AWS European Sovereign Cloud between 2024 and 2040. The first sovereign cloud is coming to Brandenburg, Germany by the end of next year and it should contribute €17.2 billion to the country’s economic output while supporting 2,800 jobs from 2024 to 2040.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is aimed at European customers including governments, public sector organisations, and businesses in highly regulated industries. The service will help to meet strict European data regulations by ensuring data never leaves Europe into territories with less tight privacy policies that could harm European users.

Amazon has been very busy in Europe over the last few months. In May it announced a €15.7 billion investment in Spain which could create 17,500 full-time-equivalent jobs annually in the region and then there were rumours that the company was in talks with Italy to invest billions of euros to expand data centres.

These expansions should help AWS deliver fast and reliable services to and for customers. Its sovereign cloud will also help to protect the privacy of Europeans who enjoy stricter privacy laws than in the US.

Source: Amazon