Amazon to invest €15.7 billion in Spain, creating 17,500 local jobs annually

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that €15.7 billion will be invested in Spain to help improve its offerings in the country and the rest of Europe. As part of the investment, Amazon believes that it will support 17,500 full-time equivalent jobs in local businesses on an average annual basis and contribute €21.6 billion to the country’s GDP through 2033.

Explaining the rationale for choosing Spain for this investment, The Minister for Digital Transformation and the Public Service, José Luis Escrivá, said:

“Amazon Web Services' decision to choose Spain places us at the forefront of technology innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Europe and confirms, once again, Spain’s ability to support technology talent and quality jobs in the long term. This new commitment by AWS spotlights our country’s attractiveness as a strategic tech hub in southern Europe, and the connectivity, climate and energy conditions that make us an attractive location to the world’s most innovative companies. That AWS data centres are 100% powered with renewable energy is absolutely aligned with the AI Government Strategy approved just a few days ago.”

The Aragon region of Spain will be the main beneficiary of the investments and 40% of the supported jobs will be in that region. Amazon predicts the creation of 6,800 jobs in Aragon in sectors such as construction, facilities maintenance, engineering, and telecommunications. Amazon went on to explain that €12.9 billion of the anticipated GDP contribution will come from Aragon.

When it comes to data centres, no big tech firm can go without a mention of its sustainability efforts, and that includes Amazon. The firm said that AWS data centres in Aragon have been matching electricity use with 100% renewable energy since 2022.

It also plans to return more water to the community than it uses by 2030 via water projects it is working on with local partners. Some of the projects it’s assisting now use AWS cloud technologies to reduce water loss through leaks in aging pipework and increase reused water flow to local farms.

Source: Amazon