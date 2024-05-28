AWS in talks with Italy to invest billions of euros to expand data centres

Four sources speaking to Reuters have revealed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is in talks with the Italian government to expand its data centre business in the country to the tune of billions of euros. If such a plan does go ahead, it will create more jobs in the region, even indirect jobs.

According to the sources, the discussions between AWS and the government are currently focused on the location and size of the investment. One of the sources said that AWS is exploring the expansion of its current site in Milan and building a new data centre, but it hasn’t decided which route to go yet.

Both Amazon and the Italian government have refused to comment on the matter but that’s to be expected given that the details are still being worked out. Once the plans are finalised both parties will make their announcements.

This news comes just days after AWS announced a 15.7 billion euro investment in Spain to improve its offerings in the country and the rest of the continent. This huge investment will help to support 17,500 full-time equivalent jobs in local businesses and on an average annual basis will contribute 21.6 billion euros to the country’s GDP through 2033.

Commenting at the time, the Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Service, José Luis Escrivá, said:

“Amazon Web Services' decision to choose Spain places us at the forefront of technology innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Europe and confirms, once again, Spain’s ability to support technology talent and quality jobs in the long term. This new commitment by AWS spotlights our country’s attractiveness as a strategic tech hub in southern Europe, and the connectivity, climate and energy conditions that make us an attractive location to the world’s most innovative companies. That AWS data centres are 100% powered with renewable energy is absolutely aligned with the AI Government Strategy approved just a few days ago.”

According to one of the sources, the investment in Italy is not expected to be as large as the one made in Spain but it will still amount to billions of euros. They also said that the announcements from the parties are not imminent.

Source: Reuters