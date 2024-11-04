Black Ops 6 update tweaks spawns, slaps nerfs on Recon perk, flashbangs, and a lot more

Treyarch doesn't seem to be resting at all with its updates to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Just days after the last one, another update has hit the multiplayer side of the record-breaking shooter experience. This one delivers a bunch of nerfs to some over-used elements that seem to be breaking balance, attempts to fix up the spawns, and has plenty of other tweaks

Spawning has been a major issue players have been complaining about, like with many Call of Duty games. With the update, Treyarch says it has tuned the logic to improve the system to make the start of each life safer. The studio says it will continue to tweak the system as more data arrives from players.

Next, the Recon Perk that has been the center of a lot of criticism is being nerfed. Players using the combat specialty for its x-ray vision benefit will see the highlight duration at spawn being reduced to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. Even more of a nerf is planned for Season 1 of Black Ops 6, coming later this month, as well.

"It's not just about the data though, as your feedback is a critical part of how we approach tuning of the live game," says Treyarch in a note. "With that said, we are making some spot adjustments today as we as we continue to take a holistic look at our Perks and Combat Specialties moving forward."

Continuing the nerf streak, the flashbang has been hit with a heavy one, reducing its screen effect duration by a whopping 20%.

While not exactly a nerf, the studio has toned down the effect of spamming prone and standing movements. Dubbed 'snaking', doing this motion was making it more difficult for opponents to shoot players, and Treyarch has said enough is enough.

Read the complete patch notes for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 November 4 update here, which also goes into the nerfs (and some buffs) that have hit assault rifles, SMGs, shotguns, Scorestreaks, and other elements of the game's multiplayer side of things.