Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 20 million copies

CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a major sales milestone, with the developer today announcing that its latest RPG has sold over 20 million copies since its launch in late 2020. The game reaches this impressive number just as it is enjoying a massive resurgence in players thanks to recent major updates and the Edgerunners spin-off anime release.

The last time the studio shared sales data was back in April, where Cyberpunk 2077 had shipped 18 million copies, while its other behemoth project, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, had crossed the 40 million copies sold mark since 2015. Cyberpunk 2077 may be well on its way to catching up and surpassing The Witcher 3's sales records at this rate, especially with more content on the way.

Fans of the first-person futuristic RPG has the Phantom Liberty expansion to look forward to, which is described as an ambitious "spy-thriller" type experience that will bring back Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. CD Projekt RED has continued to update the base game since its shaky launch too, with the most recent addition being official modding tools, with a police rework also on the way.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia sometime in 2023, with support for last-gen consoles being dropped. CD Projekt RED is also working on a new The Witcher entry as well as the long-time-coming The Witcher 3 next-gen edition now after it took over the project from Saber Interactive.