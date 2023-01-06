CES 2023: Lenovo unveils the Yoga Book 9i, a laptop with a dual screen, plus more devices

Today at CES 2023, Lenovo has unveiled a bunch of new devices that the company hopes will meet the needs of today's consumers. These include a dual-screen laptop, an all-in-one PC, tablet PCs, and a motion capture camera.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The highlight of Lenovo's lineup is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a dual-screen laptop that's reminiscent of the Surface Neo, which Microsoft announced many years ago but failed to release to the public. The Yoga Book 9i has two 13.3-inch OLED displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 x 1800. It comes with Dolby Vision support and boasts a 360-degree rotating soundbar on the hinge.

You can use just one screen for a typical laptop experience, but you can also use both displays to improve your experience. For instance, you can have your email on one screen and your reference material on another. Or if you're a student, you can watch a lecture on one display and take notes on the other with a stylus. You can even use a Bluetooth keyboard, which can be used separately from the device or attached to it to mimic a typical laptop.

When it comes to performance, the Yoga Book 9i is powered by 13th Gen Intel processors and has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Yoga Book 9i comes in a "Tidal Teal" color, and will be available this June starting at $2,099.99.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is an all-in-one PC designed for creatives. It has a 31.5-inch 4K display with 100% sRGB coverage. The screen is enclosed in a slim panel with a metallic hinge that tilts to your desired angle.

The PC's base houses its components, such as a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H or 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, 16 or 32GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage. There are seven ports and a built-in wireless smartphone charger on the base's rear. A 5MP camera sits above the display and features IR facial recognition for Windows Hello and a privacy shutter.

What's more, the device allows you to connect and charge your laptop and AIO via the full function USB-C cable and control both using the same keyboard and mouse. Finally, it supports multiple voice assistants.

The Yoga AIO 9i will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available in the third quarter of the year.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga 6, and Lenovo Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, and Lenovo Slim 7 are now also being refreshed with 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The same goes for the Yoga 6, which will now be powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

All of these laptops are expected to launch in April in the US, except for the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. The Lenovo Yoga 9i will start at $1,499.99, while both the Lenovo Slim 7 and Lenovo Yoga 6 are expected to start at $729.99.

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Lenovo also unveiled a new Android 13 tablet called the Tab Extreme. The device has a 14.5-inch 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. When it comes to sound, it features eight JBL speakers with quad-channel audio.

Performance-wise, the Tab Extreme is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. It also packs 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a 12300mAh battery that Lenovo claims is good for up to 12 hours of video playback.

Moreover, the Tab Extreme features a dual-mode stand that magnetically attaches to the device and allows you to position the device horizontally or vertically. There is also a dual-hinge keyboard where you can mount the tablet and tilt it to their preferred angle. The keyboard's hinge also functions as a storage compartment for the included pen.

The Tab Extreme also has some smart features, such as a camera that keeps the user in the frame even if they move around. Its microphones can also filter out background noise for clear audio quality within a 50-centimeter radius. There is also a 360-degree voice capture mode when you have multiple people with you on a call.

The Tab Extreme will be available later this year at a cost starting from $1,199.99.

Lenovo Smart Paper

Lenovo has another tablet called the Smart Paper, an e-ink tablet for note-taking. It features a 10.3-inch anti-glare touch display housed in an all-metal casing. Its stylus doesn't need to be charged and supports tilt detection and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making note-taking feel more natural. There are nine different pen settings and 74 notebook templates to simulate real-life writing.

Lenovo claims that with the Smart Paper's 50GB of internal storage, the device has space for over 50,000 pages of notes. You can also easily search for text and convert your handwriting into text. What's more, you can record audio while taking notes. If you can’t remember the verbal context around a note you took during a recorded session, you can select the specific text you wrote to hear a playback of what was said in that period. Finally, you can access more than two million books on eBooks.com.

The Lenovo Smart Paper will start at $399.99 and be available later this year.

Project Chronos

Project Chronos is a motion-capture camera that aims to make virtual interactions more natural without the need to use wearable technologies. It uses a depth-sensing camera to capture and replicate your real-life motion in a 3D-rendered virtual environment. Once an avatar is created, you can control it using your gestures, movements, posture, and even facial expressions, and see it rendered on screen in near-real time. This, according to Lenovo, makes it easier for people to create content in virtual worlds.

Project Chronos can be mounted to a wall or placed under a TV or monitor. Lenovo will unveil the device along with its final name sometime in the future. In the meantime, the company is working with developers, content, and service partners to create experiences that leverage Project Chronos' technology.