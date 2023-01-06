Microsoft revamps Teams meeting toolbar to make navigation easier

There are lots of important Teams features currently in the works and are said to be available to all in the next couple of months. But Microsoft has no intention of keeping Teams users waiting until next month or so to deliver new features and changes to Teams. The software giant has announced big improvements to the meeting toolbar in Microsoft Teams.

The purpose of this revamped meeting toolbar is to make navigation easier than ever in Teams. Microsoft says, "The updated Meeting toolbar in Microsoft Teams makes navigating meetings, and discovering new features and capabilities easier than ever."

The meeting toolbar usability improvements include a dedicated raise hand button, which means you can now raise your hands directly from the toolbar. You can also seamlessly switch between different view options from the new View button in the toolbar. Also, you can navigate the More menu easier from sub-menu groupings. Lastly, the improved toolbar now features a new react button.

However, not every Teams user is eligible to experience the new toolbar. For now, the toolbar usability improvements are available to everyone in the Teams Public Preview channel running Windows or macOS. Microsoft will bring the changes to the general public when they are ready.

In its official blog post, Microsoft has not posted any known issues or limitations to the new toolbar, but that does not mean you will not experience it. Since the new toolbar is in Public Preview, the changes in it may not work as they should on every occasion. If you bump into something problematic or have some ideas to further improve the toolbar, you can send your feedback to Microsoft by navigating to Help > Give feedback in the Teams app.

Image: Microsoft