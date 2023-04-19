Snapchat reveals it has crossed 3 million paid subscribers

Snapchat announced at this year's Snap Partner Summit that it has crossed 3 million paid users for its Snapchat+ premium subscription. The paid tier that costs $3.99/month was first rolled out in June last year and Snapchat+ reached its first 1 million subscribers in August. After that, it was earlier this year in January when it crossed 2 million Snapchat+ subscribers.

The social media app has added a bunch of new features and changes as well. There is a new story format called 'After Dark' where users can wake up to see a summary of all the late-night adventures and parties their friends did. An education-focused feature called Communities allows users to share their viewpoints with other classmates. It will be rolled out to schools in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the Snap Map now has a location-sharing feature along with new 3D landmarks that stand out and tags for popular places. Also, Snapchat video calls now have new Calling Lenses that let users do away with the traditional gird-based interface.

After launching its My AI chatbot earlier this year, Snapchat has now unveiled new generative AI-powered AR Lenses that are available globally. Its Cosmic Lens lets users add animated sci-fi effects to their content. Also, the app can now recommend Lenses based on the context of a photo or video a user has captured.