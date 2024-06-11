Copilot GPT Builder will be removed from Copilot Pro by Microsoft on July 10

In March, Microsoft heavily hyped up the fact that it was adding the Copilot GPT Builder feature to the list of functions for people who bought a Copilot Pro subscription for $20 a month. It basically allowed those subscribers to create their own custom Copilot generative AI assistant.

While users could only access Copilot GPT Builder on a PC, any custom chatbots made via the feature could then be shared with other people on both mobile devices and PCs and could be used even by people who did not have a Copilot Pro subscription.

However, after just a few months, Microsoft has decided to end this particular feature, at least for Copilot Pro users. On Monday, the company emailed subscribers of the service, like "@TheAIObserverX'" on his X account, informing them that as of July 10, Copilot GPT Builder would be removed from Copilot Pro.

An update from Microsoft:

We are removing Copilot GPT Builder from Copilot Pro beginning on July 10, 2024. This will allow us to focus on different AI features that improve Copilot Pro. pic.twitter.com/5qeCVeeOjP — nat://TheAIObserverX (@TheAIObserverX) June 10, 2024

The email included a link to a Microsoft support page where the company tried to explain why Copilot GPT Builder was being removed from Copilot Pro:

We are continuing to evaluate our strategy for consumer Copilot extensibility and are prioritizing core product experiences, while remaining committed to developer opportunities. To this end, we are shifting our focus on GPTs to Commercial and Enterprise scenarios and are stopping GPT efforts in consumer Copilot.'

The support page says that after July 10, any custom GPTs that people have created with the Copilot GPT Builder will be deleted. Any data that Microsoft has collected from Copilot GPT Builder will also be deleted at that time.

Anyone who has made GPTs with the feature and who wants to save their custom instructions can do so before July 10 by first opening their GPTs in edit mode and then going to the configure tab. They can then copy their instructions and save them