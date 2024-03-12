Microsoft officially launches Copilot GPT Builder for Copilot Pro subscribers

After a big hint this past weekend that this was going to happen, Microsoft has now officially confirmed it is rolling out its Copilot GPT Builder feature for people who purchase a Copilot Pro subscription.

Michael Schechter, the VP of Microsoft's Bing division, posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account late on Friday, hinting that Copilot GPT Builder was rolling out to more Copilot Pro members.

Today, Jordi Ribas, the head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing at Microsoft, posted a message of his own on X, confirming Copilot GPT Builder was now accessible to all subscribers of Copilot Pro.

Copilot GPT Builder is now available to all Copilot Pro subscribers. Copilot GPTs are custom versions of Copilot with specific instructions & docs for grounding (RAG) chat responses. Build one interactively in the Creative tab guided by Copilot, or directly in the Configure tab. pic.twitter.com/DWgxdkkjPe — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) March 11, 2024

There is also a new support page for the tool in Microsoft's Copilot Lab site. It says that at the moment, Copilot GPT Builder can only be used on PCs. However, any custom chatbots created with the tool can be shared with others on both PC and mobile platforms. Also, people without a Copilot Pro subscription can still use the custom chatbots that are created and shared by others.

Some people have already started sharing their unique chatbots. One of them, "Richard", has shared a link to his Bread Assistant chatbot, which is supposed to answer any questions related to bread.

Microsoft currently charges $20 a month to sign up for Copilot Pro. In addition to access to Copilot GPT Builder, it includes the use of OpenAI's most powerful LLM, OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, along with the Copilot AI assistant in Microsoft's productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, and more.