Microsoft expands Copilot Pro worldwide; launches free trial via mobile devices

In January, Microsoft officially launched Copilot Pro. The $20-a-month subscription service gives users access to Copilot in Office applications if they also have a Microsoft 365 subscription, plus other features. Today, the company announced some new Copilot Pro features, along with a free trial offer.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that Copilot Pro is now officially available worldwide in the 227 countries where Copilot is available. It also announced it will now offer a free one-month trial to Copilot Pro. The slight catch is that you have to sign up for the trial by installing and using the Copilot mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Microsoft is also letting Copilot Pro users access the generative AI assistant in its Microsoft 365 web apps. Unlike the desktop apps, Copilot access to the web apps will not require a subscription to any Microsoft 365 plan. Specifically, this covers the web versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook.

In addition, this new feature is available for the Microsoft 365 web apps in several languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, and Chinese Simplified. The only exception is the Excel app, which is still in preview and only supports English.

This new Copilot Pro addition will be added to Microsoft's mobile apps, including Outlook for iOS and Android, sometime in the coming months.

Another announcement is that people who are subscribed to Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, and Business Basic plans will soon be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the near future. The company added Copilot for Microsoft 365 for its E3 and E5 plans in November 2023, and it added support for Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard in January. Copilot for Microsoft 365 costs $30 a month per person.

Microsoft previously confirmed a few days ago that all Copilot Pro subscribers can now access the Copilot GPT Builder feature. Those users can create custom chatbot for specific topics with this tool on their PC. They can then share those custom chatbots with anyone else on both PC and mobile platforms