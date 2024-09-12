Cyberpunk 2077 2.13 update brings Frame Generation and AMD FSR 3 support

CD Projekt Red has released a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Version 2.13 is now available for download, and it includes a few important changes and additions, such as the long-promised support for Frame Generation, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, Intel XeSS 1.3, and more. In addition, Nvidia users can enable both DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction at the same time.

Here is the complete changelog:

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation.

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3.

It will now be possible to enable both DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction at the same time.

Added a new "Utilities" tab in Settings and moved HDD Mode, Hybrid CPU Utilization and AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) options there.

Other stability and visual fixes.

If you want to try AMD FSR 3 in Cyberpunk 2077 on your system, CD Projekt Red recommends customizing graphical settings so that the game can reach 60 FPS first without FidelityFX Super Resolution 3. This will ensure optimal results and performance increases. Also, developers do not recommend using FSR 3 with monitors operating at 120Hz or higher to avoid frame time issues.

Additional requirements include Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling enabled and a recent driver from Nvidia (556.12), Intel (32.0.101.5972), or AMD (32.0.11037.4004). To check whether your system has Hardware-Accelerated GPU scheduling enabled, head to Settings > System > Display > Graphics > Default Graphics settings and check the corresponding option.

Developers also say they decided to keep FSR 2.1 available so that gamers can choose their preferred option.

Although the update is PC-only and it bumps the game's version higher, cross-progression will continue working after installing the latest version. More information about Cyberpunk 2077 2.13 is available here. Also, CD Projekt RED has a separate page for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.