Debian 12.7 and 11.11 ISOs are out with the latest updates included

The Debian Project has just released Debian 12.7 and Debian 11.11 with all the latest package updates included. If you decide to install Debian and get these new ISOs, it means that you don't have to spend as long post-install downloading updates.

If you have Debian installed on your system, and you've kept it up to date, then you are already on these point releases and don't need to do anything. Also, if you already have Debian installation media, you don't need to throw it away, just continue using it and apply available updates.

One potentially serious issue to be aware of in the Debian 11.11 update pertains to secure boot, here's what the Debian team had to say about it:

Users who boot other operating systems on the same hardware, and who have Secure Boot enabled, should be aware that shim 15.8 (included with Debian 11.11) revokes signatures across older versions of shim in the UEFI firmware. This may leave other operating systems using shim before 15.8 unable to boot.

Affected users can temporarily disable Secure Boot before updating other operating systems.

Some popular packages that have been updated in Debian in these Debian updates include calibre, linux, numpy, shim, systemd, qemu, emacs, openjdk-17, wpa, flatpak, chromium and firefox-esr.

The new Debian versions will be available soon to download from the Debian download page, the new ISOs don't seem to be live on the main download buttons at the time of writing.

In recent Debian news, the Debian LTS Team took over the Debian 11 security updates so that Security and Release Teams can focus on the current Debian 12 release and the soon-to-be-released Debian 13. Debian 11 users will continue to receive updates until August 31, 2026, however, the Debian Project recommends that users upgrade to Debian 12.