Microsoft reveals pinned community conversations and more for Teams for Personal

In addition to announcing some new features and improvements for the main Microsoft Teams service in August, the company has also revealed some new features for people who access the free Teams for Personal service, formerly known as Microsoft Teams (free).

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that it added a way for users to pin conversations on Teams for Personal communities. The owners of those communities can both pin and unpin those conversations by accessing the More options (…) menu.

There's also a new Files tab that was added this month to communities. Clicking on the tab will let users see all of the files that have been shared within that community.

Teams for Personal also improved how to share a screen in the app. Microsoft says:

The latest feature update allows you to grant another person in the meeting control of your computer, enabling them to operate it just as you would. This facilitates collaboration, especially with multiple presenters, but it’s important to only grant control to trusted individuals.

After you start sharing your screen, you should see an indicator that this action is taking place on top of the screen. You can then move the cursor to hover over that indicator, and you should see a new "Give control" option appear in the presenter toolbar. You can click on it to grant another person control over your PC.

Teams for Personal has also added a way to change the default notification sound with a range of different options. Be aware this new feature is only for Windows users for now.

The app now allows users to add in their Linkedin profile. Microsoft says:

Hovering over a person’s name or avatar reveals their profile card, which includes a LinkedIn section. This feature is accessible to users who have chosen to make their email visible on their Teams profiles. To view the LinkedIn information, a one-time login to LinkedIn is required.

You can check out even more additional features added to Teams for Personal on the blog site.