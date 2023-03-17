Diablo IV early access open beta known issues are posted as its servers get slammed

If you have been trying to get into the Diablo IV early access open beta test that started at noon eastern time today, you are definitely not the only one. Indeed, VG247 reports that the game's servers have been slammed as tons of gamers try to sign into the beta of Blizzard's fantasy action-RPG sequel.

Many users have to wait in a long virtual queue, according to the report, and even if they managed to get into the beta servers, many are then disconnected and are put into the back of the line.

For its part, Blizzard has posted a message on the Diablo Twitter page stating that players should expect bugs and other issues with the open beta test.

As you play the Diablo IV Beta, keep in mind the experience is not finalized and you may encounter bugs and outages along the way.



After the beta test concludes, we’ll evaluate all feedback we’ve received and will make changes as needed. — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023

The Twitter page also has links to the current known issues with the beta, one for PC users and other other for console players. Here are those issues as of this writing:

PC Known Issues If the player triggers the Lorath introduction cutscene while the world is in daylight, the player’s and Lorath’s shadows will shimmer in-game until the Prologue is complete. This issue will not occur if the player skips the cutscene.

In-game voice chat may not function correctly for all players.

Performance optimizations are still in progress. Players may encounter some performance issues, particularly on older hardware across different platforms.

The ‘Play’ tab at the top of Character Selection is clickable but currently does not lead to another menu in the beta.

Users may experience a queue while logging into Diablo IV during Early Access Beta Weekend. Please note that the countdown may finish and go beyond the duration listed on the queue timer. Do NOT leave the queue as this will restart the queue. We will have more accurate timers in place for Open Beta Weekend.

During the beta players will be able to select from a wide variety of work-in-progress "Text Language" options beyond English. English will be the only available option for "Spoken Language" during the beta, but other languages will be available at launch. Console Known Issues

In-game voice chat may not function correctly for all players.

Performance optimizations are still in progress. Players may encounter some performance issues, particularly on older hardware across different platforms.

The ‘Play’ tab at the top of Character Selection is clickable but currently does not lead to another menu in the beta.

Users may experience a queue while logging into Diablo IV during Early Access Beta Weekend. Please note that the countdown may finish and go beyond the duration listed on the queue timer. Do NOT leave the queue as this will restart the queue. We will have more accurate timers in place for Open Beta Weekend.

During the beta players will be able to select from a wide variety of work-in-progress “Text Language” options beyond English. English will be the only available option for “Spoken Language” during the beta, but other languages will be available at launch.

Player 2 may experience issues joining games with a pre-existing hero while playing couch co-op during the Prologue.

Players playing Hardcore in local couch co-op on console may not be able to return to character select until both players die. This will be addressed at launch.

The early access open beta will continue until March 19. The rest of the world can check out the open beta starting March 24 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and ending on March 27 at 12 p.m. PST (noon EST).

The full game is coming June 6 to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now..

