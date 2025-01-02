Spotify launches Partner Program, giving new monetisation options for creators

Spotify has launched its Partner Program today, a new system that helps creators grow audiences and monetise their content on the platform.

The program was originally announced on November 13 during Spotify's Now Playing event, where other features for the site, such as video clips, thumbnails, analytics, and video discovery, were added, which were all to bolster its position as the leading podcast platform, according to data from Oberlo. Spotify boasts that since the announcement of the Partner Program, nearly 60% of eligible shows and networks have already enrolled.

The revenue streams that are available to creators in this program include audience-driven payouts from Spotify Premium video engagement, ads in Spotify Free, and all other podcast listening platforms, such as Apple Podcasts or Pocket Casts. To be eligible for the program, your show needs to be hosted and uploaded through Spotify for Creators and meet the following criteria:

Have 10,000 streamed hours on Spotify in the last 30 days.

Have been streamed by 2,000 unique Spotify users in the last 30 days.

Have at least 12 episodes published.

Spotify also goes on to state that video is growing in popularity across Spotify, so this is where their focus is for investment in the future. The newly added Podcast clips are short-form videos that can be uploaded by creators recommended across Spotify, and according to Spotify, these are 33% more effective at converting browsers into listeners of podcasts. Video podcasts that are signed up to the program will also not be interrupted by dynamic ads when viewed by Premium subscribers.

The Spotify Partner Program is available for creators who are based in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. Spotify has not confirmed if this will roll out to other regions, and if so, what the expected timeframe of the rollout will be.