Black Myth: Wukong faces Xbox Series X|S delay, Microsoft responds

Black Myth: Wukong is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC this August 20, but Xbox players will have to wait a bit longer. Developer Game Science has confirmed the game will miss the initial multiplatform release date on Xbox Series X|S due to additional optimization work.

In a multiple statement to IGN and Windows Central, Microsoft said it is "working with Game Science to bring the game to its platforms". However, it could not speak to any exclusivity deals between the developer and other platform holders like Sony.

We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms. We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.

This has fueled speculation that Game Science may have struck a timed exclusivity agreement with Sony for the PlayStation version. When IGN asked, Sony did not provide any comment on this rumor.

Game Science stated in its FAQ that the Xbox version is being delayed so it can ensure it meets their internal quality standards. No definitive release date was given for the Xbox Series X|S port at that time.

When asked directly if the less powerful Xbox Series S was causing optimization issues versus the PS5 and PCs, Game Science declined to comment. Microsoft however, did offer a short statement:

We’re excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We can't comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that.

When announced last year at The Game Awards 2023, Game Science set an August 2024 launch for Black Myth: Wukong on all platforms. Earlier this month, the game also made headlines with its Summer Game Fest trailer.