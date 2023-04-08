DoNotSpy11 comes to Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2, Windows 10 22H2

In this digital age when almost everything is connected to the internet, there is a lot data sent and received back and forth between client PCs and servers, among other places. Microsoft's Windows is not an exception and a February report showed how much data, both good and bad, Windows 11 sends compared to older Windows versions. In case you are bothered by this and your privacy, you can try a third-party utility dubbed "DoNotSpy11" which just received its newest update.
The latest version brings support for Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2, as well as Windows 10 version 22H2. While these are the major changes, there are plenty of other improvements and fixes that you can find in the changelog below:
General: Added Support for Windows 11 22H2 (Moment 2)
General: Added Support for Windows 10 22H2 (19045)
General: All policies are removed when disabled to make sure that their default applies
Edge (Chromium): Disabled policies are now removed to prevent “Edge is managed by your organization” warnings
Tweak updated: Privacy: Disable Display of microsoft.com Files in Explorer (from build 22572)
Tweak added: Apps: Disable Continue Experiences
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Discover Bar
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Follow Service
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Hubs Sidebar
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Microsoft News Content on the New Tab Page
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Microsoft Rewards Experiences
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Microsoft Search in Bing Suggestions in the Address Bar
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Personalization of Ads, Search and News
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Resolution of Navigation Errors Using a Web Service
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Speech Recognition
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Suggestions From Local Providers
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Telemetry
Tweak added: Edge: Disable Top Sites From the New Tab Page
Tweak added: Edge: Disable User Feedback
Tweak added: Edge: Enable Online OCSP/CRL Checks
Tweak added: Edge: Prevent Websites From Querying for Available Payment Methods
Tweak added: Office: Disable Connected Experiences
Tweak added: Office: Disable Help Improve Proofing Tools
Tweak added: Office: Disable Logging in Outlook
Tweak added: Office: Disable Logging in Word
Tweak added: Office: Disable OneDrive Sign In
Tweak added: Office: Disable Opt-in Wizard on First Run
Tweak added: Office: Disable Option to Include Screenshots and Attachments in Feedback
Tweak added: Office: Disable Small Updates to Improve Reliability
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Agent Logging
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Agent Uploads
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Access solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Application-specific add-ins)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Apps for Office)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (COM add-ins)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Excel solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Microsoft Outlook solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Office document files)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Office template files)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (OneNote solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (PowerPoint solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Project solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Publisher solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Visio solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Disable Telemetry Dashboard (Word solutions)
Tweak added: Office: Enable File Obfuscation in Telemetry Agent
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Advanced Gaming Services
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Clipboard Synchronization Across Devices
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (Business)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (Creativity)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (Entertainment)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (Family)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (Gaming)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Device Usage (School)
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Remote Assistance Connections to This Computer
Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Taskbar Chat Button
You can download DoNotSpy11 from the official website here. However, bear in mind that this is third-party software and is also unsigned. There are also a few anti-malware solutions which detect DoNotSpy11 as unwanted program, grayware, and even malicious on VirusTotal. Hence only proceed with the installation if you are sure you want such a tool on your system.
Via: GHacks
