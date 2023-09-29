Leaked Galaxy S24 renders show iPhone-like frame, unchanged rear design

The next Samsung flagships are expected to launch sometime next year. A recent report revealed that the Korean company might be planning to move up the Galaxy S24 series launch to January. While we wait, renders of the standard Galaxy S24 have leaked online, showcasing some design changes.

Based on the renders shared by SmartPrix, Samsung is opting for a flat frame on the Galaxy S24. However, the edges seemingly remain rounded. The rear panel of the smartphone looks the same as the current Galaxy S23, featuring three protruded rings for the camera sensors.

What's worth noting is the cutout on the phone's right side. The report claims it houses the Ultra Wideband (UWB) antenna. For those unaware, UWB support is already available on the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it is missing on the vanilla S23. If the SmartPrix report holds any water, it would be the first time Samsung includes support for UWB connectivity on the standard S series flagship.

As for other specifications, Samsung reportedly plans to use the Exynos 2400 processor in Asia, Africa, and Europe. While Canada, China, and the US are rumored to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant of the Galaxy S24. The handset might feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The display on the device is also said to get some major improvements. Although there are no specific details available for standard Galaxy S24, a report revealed the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch screen with 3120x1440 resolution and a particularly extreme peak brightness of 2500nit.

In the camera department, you could see the Galaxy S24 series feature up to a 200MP primary unit, paired with a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens. Since these are all early rumors, it's best you take them with a pinch of salt.