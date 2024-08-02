Elden Ring returns as the best selling video game in the US during June 2024

To no one's surprise, the best-selling video game in the US during the month of June 2024 is Elden Ring. FromSoftware's fantasy action game, which launched in February 2022, returned to the top sales spot because of the launch of the game's long-awaited expansion pack Shadow of the Erdtree which happened on June 21. Publisher Bandai Namco already revealed the expansion had sold five million copies just three days after it was released.

The video game sales info comes from Mat Piscatella from the research firm Circana, in a multi-post message on his X account. Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the second best-selling US game in June. The third spot was taken by the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece collection from Square Enix. This was due to the fact that the game made its PC debut on Steam during the month of June. Previously that game was only available on the Nintendo Switch console.

June 2024 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/8rnG9eArUX — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 2, 2024

According to Circana, video game spending in the US hit $4.6 billion in June 2024, which is down five percent compared to June 2023. For the first half of the year, video game spending in the US hit $27.3 billion, which is only 1 percent higher compared to the first half of 2023.

As we get into the fall and holiday shopping season, we should see an increase in sales, both in hardware and software, in the video game industry. Microsoft certainly has a lot of games set up for release between September and December 2024, with titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more due for release during that time period.