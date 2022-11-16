Fedora 37 arrives with GNOME 43 and two new editions

Fedora 37 is now available for download by the public and includes the latest software, notably GNOME 43. With GNOME 43, you get a device security panel in Settings that shows information about hardware security and firmware that’s installed on your system. Additionally, there are two new Fedora Editions, Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud – these are designed for specific use cases.

Most users will want Fedora Workstation, this is the edition designed for normal desktop computing. With Fedora 37, the installation has been slimmed down a bit, explaining how this was done, Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller said:

“We split the language packs for the Firefox browser into subpackages. This means you can remove the “firefox-langpacks” package if you don’t need the localization. The runtime packages for gettext — the tools that help other packages produce multilingual text — are split into a separate, optional subpackage.”

Fedora CoreOS, which was mentioned earlier, is a successor to Fedora Atomic Host. It comes with an automatic update mechanism designed for container-based workloads. Atomic updates allow you to install updates with the ability to roll them back if there are any issues, without affecting your system. Fedora Cloud, meanwhile, is designed for running Fedora on a public or private cloud. Amazon Machine Images will be available in AWS Marketplace later this week, and community channels are already available.

Fedora now officially supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with accelerated graphics, unfortunately, Fedora 37 also drops support for the ARMv7 architecture. For developers, Fedora has included some of the latest updates for various programming languages, packages include Python 3.11, Golang 1.19, glibc 2.36, and LLVM 15. You can download Fedora now or use these upgrade instructions.