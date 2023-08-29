Firefox 117 is now available, here is what is new

Mozilla is rolling out a new feature update for the Firefox browser. Version 117 is now available in the Release channel, bringing improvements for the credit card autofill, better keyboard navigation on macOS, YouTube fixes, and other under-the-hood changes.

What is new in Firefox 117?

Here are release notes for Firefox 117:

New: Support for credit card autofill has been extended to users running Firefox in the IT, ES ,AT, BE, and PL locales.

macOS users can now control the tabability of controls and links via about:preferences.

To avoid undesirable outcomes on sites which specify their own behavior when pressing shift+right-click, Firefox now has a dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event preference to prevent the context menu from appearing. Fixed: YouTube video lists now scroll correctly when navigating with a screen reader.

Various security fixes. Changed: Firefox no longer shows its own screen sharing indicator on Wayland desktop environments. The system default sharing indicator will be used instead. Web Platform: Support for improved CSS nesting is now enabled by default.

Firefox now supports RTCRtpScriptTransform.

ReadableStream.from is now supported, allowing creation of a ReadableStream from an (async) iterable.

Firefox now supports the math-style and math-depth CSS properties and the font-size: math value. Developer: Web compatibility inspection has been enhanced with our new CSS compatibility tooltip in the Developer Tools Inspector. An icon is now displayed next to properties that could lead to web compatibility issues. When hovered, the tooltip indicates which browsers are not supported and displays a link to the MDN page for the property so the user can learn more about it.

console.clear() no longer clears the Console output if the "Enable persistent logs" option is enabled.

You can find enterprise-specific bug fixes and changes in the Firefox for Enterprise 117 Release Notes.

Like most mainstream browsers, Firefox updates itself automatically in the background. You can also force-update it by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download the installer from the official website.

Firefox 117 is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Those still using Windows 8.1 and 7 can download Firefox 115 ESR and continue receiving security updates until September 2024.