Following Chrome, Edge gets emergency update for high severity 0-day exploit too

A couple of days ago, we learned that Google has pushed out an emergency update to Chrome in order to patch a high-severity security flaw. This was a 0-day exploit and that was being utilized in the wild. Although Google hasn't revealed details about it yet, likely because it's a 0-day and the patch has only been out for a few hours -, we know that it is being tracked as CVE-2022-2294.

Today, Microsoft has released an updated version of Edge to patch the same issue too. This is because the 0-day exploit affects Chromium, so any browser based on that project is affected. As such, both Edge and Chrome are impacted equally.

Microsoft hasn't gone into details about the fix either and has just noted in Edge's changelog that:

This update contains a fix for CVE-2022-2294, which has been reported by the Chromium team as having an exploit in the wild.

The most updated version of Edge Stable is now version 103.0.1264.48. If the browser doesn't update automatically for you, click on the three-dotted menu on the top-right corner of your browser window and navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge to trigger the update.