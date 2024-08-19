Windows 11 Insider Release Preview builds 22621.4108/22631.4108 (KB5041587) have dropped

Microsoft has released new Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 builds for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel. The build numbers are 22621.4108 and 22631.4108, under KB5041587. They include some features such as a way to share content from an Android device from the Windows Share window and more.

Here is the changelog:

Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [Windows Share] New! You can now share content to your Android device from the Windows Share window. To do this, you must pair your Android device to your Windows PC. Use the Link to Windows app on your Android device and Phone Link on your PC. [File Explorer] When you press Windows logo key + E, a screen reader might say a pane has focus, or the focus might not be set at all.

When you press Ctrl + F, sometimes the search does not start.

Keyboard focus sometimes might get lost when you press Shift + Tab.

Screen readers do not announce when you open or browse items that are in a breadcrumb of the Open or Save dialog.

Screen readers do not announce when you open or browse items in the column header. [Narrator] This update makes scan mode respond quicker. This is especially helpful when you use Microsoft Edge and read large documents. To use scan mode, you must turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then, turn on scan mode by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar during a Narrator session. [Voice access] You can now dictate the characters that you spell at a faster speed. You also have more editing options for the commands that select, delete, and move within text. Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Bluetooth] External devices lose their connection when you deploy certain Bluetooth policies.

External devices lose their connection when you deploy certain Bluetooth policies. [Bind Filter Driver] Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links.

Your system might stop responding when it accesses symbolic links. [File Explorer] The navigation pane does not update when you browse folders that are in a shell namespace extension.

The navigation pane does not update when you browse folders that are in a shell namespace extension. [Unified Write Filter (UWF) and Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)] An SCCM task to re-enable UWF fails because of a deadlock in UWF. This stops the device from restarting when you expect it.

An SCCM task to re-enable UWF fails because of a deadlock in UWF. This stops the device from restarting when you expect it. [Hibernate stop error] Your laptop stops responding after you resume it from hibernate. This occurs if you have closed and opened the lid many times.

Your laptop stops responding after you resume it from hibernate. This occurs if you have closed and opened the lid many times. [Microsoft Entra single sign-on (SSO)] The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on.

You can check out the full blog post here.