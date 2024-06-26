The original Resident Evil games from the 90s head to GOG as DRM-free releases

The Resident Evil games franchise is the biggest it has ever been right now, with sequels and remakes steadily coming out of Capcom to keep the undead horrors experiences alive. However, the original games that started the entire journey have been difficult to come by. Not anymore. Today, CD Projekt's GOG store announced a partnership with Capcom to bring the first three Resident Evil games to the platform free of any Digital Rights Management (DRM) controls.

"In joint efforts with the original creators, Capcom, we’re thrilled to announce the re-release of the original Resident Evil, the groundbreaking series that heralded the golden age of the survival horror genre," says GOG". "This iconic classic is now available with all its original content intact, featuring quality of life improvements and enhanced compatibility for modern systems."

1996's Resident Evil, which was ported to PC in 1997, is now available on the GOG store with a $9.99 price tag. The re-release touts the following enhancements to make it run on modern systems without issues:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

All 4 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing and more).

Improved timing of the cutscenes.

Improved game video player.

Improved game registry settings.

Issue-free game exit and task switching.

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

The first game's release will be followed up by Resident Evil 2 (1998) and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999) at a later date sometime in 2024. GOG is also offering a $24.99 bundle that will deliver each game as they release.