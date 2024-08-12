Forza Horizon 5 gets 'High-Performance Dailies' update with new cars and routes

Forza Horizon 5 players will soon receive a new free content update called "High-Performance Dailies." It brings four powerful daily-driving cars, a new player outfit, fresh collectibles, and four new racing routes.

The new update coming to Forza Horizon 5 features everyday cars built for performance. Unlock four reward cars that celebrate the car-next-door vibe with two hatchbacks and an extreme off-roader. Make the most out of these vehicles with the four Sprint Road Race Routes that will be added permanently to the game starting this series. Get your foot on the gas pedal and make your engines roar in High-Performance Dailies!

During the next four weeks (the series begins this Thursday), Forza Horizon 5 players will get to earn four new-to-Forza vehicles, which include the following:

2022 Ford Focus ST (August 15)

2023 Toyota Camry TRD (August 22)

2023 Ford Fiesta ST (August 29)

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (September 5)

You can earn exclusive vehicles in Forza Horizon 5 by completing weekly challenges, championships, time trial events, and multiplayer events. Those four cars will be earnable for a limited time, so act fast if you want to add them to your car collection. Also, you can get a new player outfit that celebrates creativity and the back-to-school season.

In addition to four new cars, the next Forza Horizon 5 update delivers four new racing routes. You can take on those tracks in Rivals and earn accolades by setting the best time in different classes. The new tracks include the following:

Cloverleaf Sprint

San Juan Sprint

Valle del Rio Sprint

Rocosa Sprint

Finally, the update introduces a new collectible called the Business Suit Tank Collectible.

You can find more information about the Forza Horizon 5 High-Performance Dailies update in a post on the official Forza website. According to the official blog post, the next update will bring a brand-new game mode, the Stadium Maze, new exclusive vehicles, and more. Expect it to be unveiled in four weeks.