Forza Horizon 5 gets 'Modern Horizons' update with new cars, props, and a premium car pack

Today, Playground Games held its regular Let's Go! stream where it announced the next free content update for Forza Horizon 5. The release is called "Modern Horizons," and it brings a sleeve of modern cars, including EVs, fresh props for Event Lab creations, and a premium "Universal Icons" car pack that will let you drive some of the iconic cars featured in Universal movies, such as Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, and Knight Rider.

The new four-week series begins this Thursday. As usual, it will let gamers earn exclusive and new-to-Forza cars by completing weekly challenges, championships, and multiplayer events. Earning points will grant you the following vehicles:

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - starting June 20

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N - starting June 27

2023 Kia EV6 GT - starting June 27

2021 Toyota GR Yaris - starting July 4

2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S - starting July 11

With the latest update, Event Lab creators can make use of 17 new props for their tracks and maps:

Highway Pillars

Highway Short Curves

Lane Split

Junction

Lane Merge

Incline (medium & long)

Highway Roads (4 lanes & 2 lanes)

Short Highway Roads (4 lanes & 2 lanes)

Players are also offered a new premium car pack, which consists of five legendary vehicles: all three versions of the Time Machine from the Back to the Future trilogy, the Jurassic Park 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sagara, and the K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider. The Universal Icons pack will be available for $10 on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox.

Finally, the latest Forza Horizon 5 update fixes performance and stability issues, plus patches the bug preventing tuning the gear ratio in the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 in the stock configuration. You can learn more about the update in a blog post on the official Forza website.