PC Game Pass announced for 40 new countries, Insider access begins today

It was last year when Microsoft revealed plans to bring its PC Game Pass subscription service to countries outside of officially supported Xbox regions. While that first endeavor only involved five countries, now the company is adding a whopping 40 more countries to its supported list.

For those unfamiliar with PC Game Pass, it is a sister service to Xbox Game Pass and carries hundreds of PC games, including Microsoft's own Xbox party releases and Bethesda games, alongside access to EA Play titles.

Here's the full list of new countries joining PC Game Pass starting today, February 28:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

Like the last injection of new supported regions, this wave is also beginning its mission as part of the Insider Preview Program. During this period Microsoft usually tests local payment systems, usually at a cheaper price while the tests are ongoing and gather feedback from new users regarding the experience.

To join the PC Game Pass Insider Preview as someone residing in one of the mentioned countries, download the Xbox Insider app from the Microsoft Store and join the program in the Previews section. Subscribing to PC Game Pass will then be enabled and all the available games will be accessible via the Windows Xbox app like usual.