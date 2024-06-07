Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024: How and when to watch and what to expect

We are in the middle of the "non-E3" season of streaming game events, where new games are officially announced, new trailers drop, release dates are revealed, and more. For the past several years, the Future media group has been holding its Future Games Show during this period, and they will do so again in 2024.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase promises to be a fun event to watch for video game fans with lots of new game reveals, trailers, developer diaries, and more. Here's how and when to watch the event, and what you can expect to see.

When is the Future Games Show Summer Showcase?

The event will begin at 3 pm Eastern time (noon Pacific time), It will be immediately be followed by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack which will offer some deeper dives into some of the games that are shown during the main showcase, plus some exclusive reveals.

How can I watch the event?

The show will be available on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X and TikTok. There will also be Sign Language and British Sign Language feeds available.

Who are the hosts of the showcase?

Voice actors Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Justine in Netflix’s GLOW) will be hosting The Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

What can we expect to see during the event?

There will be over 50 games shown during the showcase, and Future says that will include nine world premieres, The announced games that will feature new info, game trailers and more will include the following:

The event will also have other features like Unreal Showcase, which will show off some impressive-looking upcoming games that use Epic's Unreal Engine 5. There will also be the Indie Elevator Pitch, which will spotlight some up and coming indie games and developers.