OpenAI partners with Future on specialist content

OpenAI today announced a content partnership with Future, a global platform that is home to some of the world's most popular media brands, including Marie Claire, PC Gamer, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, The Week, Who What Wear, and Cycling Weekly.

As part of this strategic partnership, OpenAI will bring content from Future’s 200-plus media brands to its users. When users chat with ChatGPT, Future's content will be presented with attribution and links to the full original articles. This integration will bring new audiences to Future's content.

Future is using OpenAI-based chatbots in Tom’s Hardware and Who What Wear, allowing users to engage more deeply with content. Future is also using OpenAI’s tools for its sales, marketing, and editorial activities to improve productivity.

Future CEO Jon Steinberg said the following regarding the OpenAI partnership:

"Across Future’s brands, we are focused on growing our engaged audience and building global communities. Our partnership with OpenAI helps us achieve this goal by expanding the range of platforms where our content is distributed. ChatGPT provides a whole new avenue for people to discover our incredible specialist content. Future is proud to be at the forefront of deploying AI, both in building new ways for users to engage with our content and to support our staff and enhance their productivity.”

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said the following regarding this partnership:

“This partnership enables us to enhance the ChatGPT experience by providing more access to engaging, up-to-date, and reliable information from a range of specialist sources. Our goal is to help publishers and content creators both benefit from advanced AI technology and expand their reach.”

Over the past year, OpenAI has signed content partnerships with several leading media companies worldwide. These companies include Condé Nast, Associated Press, Axel Springer, The Atlantic, Dotdash Meredith, the Financial Times, Le Monde, NewsCorp, Prisa Media, TIME, Hearst, and Vox Media.