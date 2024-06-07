Save $250 on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, now available at a new all-time low price

Today is a good day to upgrade your Android smartphone to a modern flagship. If you are looking for a no-compromise device with plenty of storage, fantastic cameras, and a second-to-none display, check out Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now available on Amazon with a massive $250 discount.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a big Android smartphone with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that peaks at 2,600 nits of maximum brightness and supports Samsung's signature S Pen that conveniently hides inside the device. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. By the way, both storage configurations are on sale with a $250 discount.

The S24 Ultra is encased in a titanium housing with four different colors to choose from. Again, all of them are on sale, except for the Titanium Yellow, which is $200 off. Besides, its Android 14 software is supercharged with Galaxy AI features, such as Live Translate, Note Assist, Circle to Search, and more. We covered those features in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, and they are currently available for all Galaxy users for free.

