Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 wrap up with new games, trailers, release dates and more

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 is over, and we have a bunch of new gameplay trailers, a few release dates, and even a couple of game reveals like Killing Floor III. We also got the launch of Age of Empires IV for Xbox consoles, details about the Cyberpunk 2027 2.0 update, and new gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with a multiplayer beta date of October 6.

Here's just some of what else was revealed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event today:

The RTS game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has a new trailer and a release date of November 17.

The fighting game Tekken 8 now has a January 26, 2024 release date. There's also a new trailer that shows off the game's single player Arcade mode.

A new trailer for Alan Wake 2 reveals Remedy's upcoming horror game will feature a mix of game graphics with live action footage.

Namco Bandai officially revealed Little Nightmares III today, with a trailer that shows off the side scrolling game sequel that's due sometime in 2024.

Microsoft and developer Oxide Games finally posted new gameplay footage from the turn-based strategy game Ara: History Untold, with a release in 2024.

We got a live action trailer for the upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, less than two weeks away from the game's early release date of September 1.

Saber Interactive revealed a new entry in its Mudrunner off-road driving sim series called Expeditions, where you have to drive on behalf of remote scientific locations. It's due in 2024.

Blizzard's Diablo IV will launch its second season of free content, Season of Blood, on October 17. Appropriate for a release near Halloween, it will feature you going out and hunting the game's version of vampires.

A new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer showed off two new playerable fighters, Sindel and General Shao, and two more kameo fighters, Motaro and Shujinko. It also, naturally. showed a ton of new "kombat" with some new fatalities. It's coming September 19.

It certainly looks like its going to be a great fall and early 2024 time for cool new video games.