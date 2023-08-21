When and how to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 and what to expect

It's time for some more big game-streaming events this coming week. On Wednesday, August 23, the annual Gamescom video game trade and fan show gets underway in Cologne, Germany. However, the day before the event, the show's organizers will be holding Gamescom Opening Live Live.

It will be a live stage show that will live stream to the rest of the world, offering updates, new trailers, and new info on a number of upcoming video games.

So when will the event happen, how will you be able to watch it live, and what can we expect to be shown during the event? We have that info for you right now, plus a couple of other live-streaming events that are happening in the same week.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live?

The event is happening on Tuesday, August 22, starting at 2 pm Eastern time (11 am Pacific time, 7 pm BET, and 8 PM CET). There will also be a pre-show that begins at 1:30 pm Eastern time (10:30 am Pacific, 6:30 PM BET, and 7:30 pm CET).

How can I watch Gamescom Opening Night Live?

You can watch the live stream on YouTube at The Game Awards channel. It will also be shown on the official Gamescom YouTube channel. You can also expect co-streams on YouTube and Twitch from a number of gaming media outlets and game streamers.

Who is hosting the event?

Geoff Keighley is returning as the host of Gamescom Opening Night Live. He's the go-to host for these major game streaming announcement events. He hosted last June's Summer Game Fest, and will do the same for perhaps the biggest of these live-streaming video game reveal shows, The Game Awards, in December 2023.

What can we expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023?

Keighley is trying to manage expectations from fans about what will be shown and revealed at Tuesday's event. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he stated the focus will be on already announced games, saying, "Like ONL in past years, this is not a show with surprise announcements or “one more things.”

That being said, there will be a lot of new gameplay footage, trailers, and new info for some major upcoming games. That includes titles like:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: MW3

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars

Zenless Zone Zero

Delta Force

Zack Snyder in person at @Gamescom

Opening Live Night for the World Premiere of the REBEL MOON teaser trailer, plus a special announcement.



Stay tuned. 😎 https://t.co/gq4DNPmiL6 — gamescom (@gamescom) August 17, 2023

In addition, there will be a non-gaming world premiere of the Rebel Moon teaser trailer. This is the upcoming sci-fi epic film from writer-director Zack Snyder that will drop on Netflix in December. There's also a hint of a "special announcement" (perhaps a game adaptation of the movie?).

Other game streaming events on August 22-23

In addition to Gamescom Opening Night Live, there are a couple of other streaming events happening this week:

Destiny 2 Showcase - August 22

Before Gamescom Opening Night Live, Bungie will hold its latest Destiny 2 Showcase event, starting at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time) on August 22. It will reveal the first details for The Last Shape, the next paid expansion pack for the sci-fi shooter that will be released sometime in early 2024. You can stream and watch it on the Destiny YouTube and Twitch channels.

Future Games Show - August 23

Future Publishing is holding another one of its Future Game Show streaming events alongside Gamescom 2023. It will begin at 2 pm Eastern time (11 am Pacific time) on Wednesday, August 23. Hosted by well-known video game voice actors Troy Baker and Erika Ishii, the event will last over 70 minutes and feature over 40 upcoming games, including eight world premiere game reveals.

You can stream it live on the Future Games Shows YouTube channel and GamesRadar's Twitch channel.