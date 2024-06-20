Gaming and watching videos aren't the most popular uses of iPhone, suggests report

As much as video content is getting popular, watching videos still isn't the most popular reason people use their iPhones. Data from the analytics firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) highlights the eight popular use cases among iPhone owners in the US, suggesting that 74% of owners watch videos at least once or twice a day.

The top spots are grabbed by texting and internet usage, where about 95% and 94% of iPhone owners text or use the internet on their phones at least once during the day. The data collected during the twelve months ending in March 2024 includes people who might use the internet or text several times per day.

Taking and editing photos (61%) is another popular activity but the least attention from iPhone owners among various use cases. It sits below the gaming, for which the firm recorded that about 64% of iPhone owners play games at least once a day.

While the numbers may seem low, it still means that three out of five iPhone owners take or edit photos daily. Other than that, there are other common uses of iPhones such as email (81%), phone calls (80%), and listening to music (71%).

The report discusses how the recently announced Apple Intelligence can impact iPhone use cases. Apple unwrapped a platter of AI features earlier this month, including writing tools, email summaries, and smart replies for emails.

It suggests Apple Intelligence features that enhance writing are likely to benefit iPhone owners' email and texting habits, coupled with AI-generated custom emojis to bring a fun element. Some high-usage applications may leverage Siri's improved capabilities to enhance user experience when accessing information from the internet.

Noting that camera improvements have propelled device upgrades in the past, the analytics firm said that "the photography improvements that Apple Intelligence offers could have a significant impact on iPhone users and perhaps motivate upgrades to devices that are new enough to take advantage of the advancements."

One thing Apple clarified recently is why Apple Intelligence is available on its flagship iPhones only. It said older devices can theoretically run Apple's AI models but would be "so slow that it would not be useful."

Common uses like calling, listening to music, watching videos, and playing games are "less likely to improve with Apple Intelligence" directly. However, Apple is finally adding a call recording and transcribing feature to iOS 18, bringing some extra perks for the users.