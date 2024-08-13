Google Chrome on Android will make it easier to switch in and out of Incognito mode

It appears that Google Chrome Canary on Android is testing a new feature that will make it easier to switch in or out of incognito tabs. According to Leopeva64 on social media platform X, Google is adding a new button in the tab switcher context menu.

With the new "Switch to Incognito" and "Switch out of Incognito" buttons in Chrome Canary for Android, users can quickly toggle between normal and incognito tabs. In order to use the feature, you need to enable the #tab-strip-incognito-integration flag.﻿﻿

The flag description reads, "migrates tab strip incognito switcher to the toolbar and adds options to tab switcher context menu – Android." As per this description, if you enable the flag, the tab switcher will offer you "Switch to Incognito" if you have a normal tab opened and "Switch out of Incognito" if you have an incognito tab opened.

To enable the flag, you need to install Chrome Canary for Android on your phone, which is available on the Google Play Store. Then, head over to chrome://flags, and in the search box, type "Tab strip incognito switcher migration to toolbar." Set the flag to "Enabled" and select "Relaunch Chrome" to apply the changes.

While this may not be a groundbreaking feature, it does make switching between tabs easier and more efficient as it reduces the number of steps you need to take to switch between regular and incognito tabs.

