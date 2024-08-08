Google spotted working on a Spotlight feature for videos in the Photos app

It appears that Google is working on another video feature in the Photos app that will help users create social media-ready short videos. In an APK Teardown of the Google Photos app version 6.94, some strings referencing a new Spotlight feature were spotted that can perform editing automatically.

According to the strings of code, the Spotlight feature can automatically trim videos to take out key moments from the videos and apply effects with just one tap. The strings (via Android Authority) also suggest that the Spotlight feature will also offer some presets in the Google Photos app. Here are the strings of code:

Presets

New! Auto trim to key moments and add effects with just one tap

The feature is currently a work in progress and can't be enabled with flags. However, the feature is expected to be similar to the Video Spotlight feature that is available in the Memory carousel on the Google Photos app home screen. The difference is that the newly discovered Spotlight feature adds presets to the videos.

For now, there is no clarity on when Google Photos will gain this feature. Also, there is no certainty that the Spotlight feature will make it to the stable version.

Notably, this isn't the only video feature that Google is spotted to be working on in the Photos app. Back in May, a new feature called Cinematic Moment was found to be in development that would let users create slow-motion snippets from videos.

A one-tap video enhancing feature was also spotted back in May in the Google Photos app. The feature appeared as a magic wand icon to the left of the stabilization button in the Photos app. When tapped, the feature automatically adjusts brightness, contrast, saturation, and other qualities of the video, to make videos appear better. The feature is also yet to be rolled out to the public.