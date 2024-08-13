Google announces $229 Pixel 2 Buds Pro with all-new Tensor A1 chip and more

Along with the new Pixel 9 series smartphones, Google today announced the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with several improvements, including 2X noise cancellation, better comfort, and more.

For the first time, Google has designed its own chip to power the wireless earbuds. The new Tensor A1 chip enables ultra-low-latency audio processing, twice the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and the ability to cancel a wider variety of noises. Google claims that Tensor A1’s multipath processing allows for separate processing of music, completely independent of the continuous processing that's happening for Active Noise Cancellation, to deliver a detailed and immersive sound.

Even with better ANC and sound performance, Google promises that you will get up to 8 hours of battery life on the Buds themselves and 30 hours with the included charging case. With quick charge, you can just put the buds in their case for 15 minutes to get up to three hours of battery life.

Google has improved the overall comfort of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 by making them 24% lighter and 27% smaller than the Pixel Buds Pro. Google analyzed 45 million ear scans to make them the most comfortable and secure-fitting earbuds. With the new twist-to-adjust stabilizer and four different-sized ear tips, users will be able to fit them better.

As expected, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with several new software experiences. For example, these earbuds are compatible with the new Gemini Live service for real-time AI assistance. You can use Gemini Live while on the go by saying, “Hey, Google, let’s talk live.”

You can easily find Pixel Buds Pro 2 with the new Find My Device Network. With the ringing speaker available in the charging case, you can easily find them when lost in your home or office. The Conversation Detection feature can automatically disable noise cancellation as you speak out loud, allowing you to switch easily between music and real-world conversations. Finally, the Buds Pro 2 come with spatial audio with head tracking for an immersive audio experience.

You can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in four colors (Porcelain, Hazel, Peony and Wintergreen) today for $229, and they will be shipping from September 26.