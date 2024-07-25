Sand Land, For Honor, Dead by Daylight, and Unturned arrive on Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that Sand Land, For Honor, Dead by Daylight, and Unturned are the titles arriving this weekend for Xbox Free Play Days. Additionally, you do not even need Xbox Game Pass to play Sand Land and For Honor will be unlocked until August 1.

In addition to free access to these four titles, Microsoft is offering a discount on them so if you really like them, you can add them to your library to continue playing them. The deals are as follows:

Here's an overview of what the games are about:

Unturned is the fun-fueled multiplayer open-world survival sandbox where you play as a survivor in the zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society. Work with friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Find weapons and supplies to survive and protect from zombies and other players. Gain experience points to upgrade your character and progress through the game. Unturned is on sale, up to 60% off!

Fight alone or with friends in For Honor , a third-person hero-based melee fighting game. Enter the chaos of war as a Knight, a Viking, a Samurai, a Wu Lin, or an Outlander. Fight in brutal PvP and team-oriented modes, or play the thrilling story campaign.

There's no better time to step into The Fog. Dead by Daylight is free to play this weekend, with up to 60% discounts on the base game and select DLCs until July 31. In addition, the Tomb Raider Chapter is now available on Xbox, featuring our new Survivor, Lara Croft.

Dive into a desert world as you play as the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, setting off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring. During Xbox Free Play Days, you'll have up to 5 hours to explore the legendary world of Sand Land for free. How far will you travel in this open world with humans and demons, all to combat extreme water shortage?

All of the titles are available for free until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT, except For Honor which is there until August 1. You will need Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate to play the titles, except Sand Land which is available to all Xbox members. To start playing, go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console and go down to the Free Play Days collection.