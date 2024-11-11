Google Play Store might soon let you resume canceled downloads

Google appears to be developing a feature that could significantly improve the Play Store experience. A recent APK teardown by the folks at Android Authority revealed hints of a feature called "Smart Resume," which would allow users to resume app and game downloads that were previously canceled.

Discovered in the Play Store version 43.5.26-31, this feature is designed to retain partially downloaded files temporarily. Normally, the Play Store stores downloaded app data in a temporary directory until the app installation is complete or the download is canceled. Once canceled, these files are immediately deleted. With Smart Resume, however, these files would be retained for up to 24 hours, giving users a day-long window to resume their canceled downloads without restarting from scratch.

The code snippets suggest that Smart Resume would integrate notifications to simplify the process. Upon canceling a download, users might receive a notification with the option to resume it later. Clicking on the notification would likely trigger the download to pick up where it left off, eliminating the need to manually locate the app or game and initiate the process again.

Smart Resume could be particularly helpful for users with limited data plans or those in areas with unreliable internet connectivity. The feature can hold partially downloaded files for up to 24 hours, giving users ample time to resume their downloads. However, users will need sufficient storage space on their devices to accommodate these temporary files.

Although there's no official release date for the feature, its discovery in the Play Store's APK suggests it could be rolled out in an upcoming update. This feature continues Google’s efforts to improve the Play Store, which recently introduced the ability to download up to three apps simultaneously.