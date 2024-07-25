Google starts rolling out face filters for Google Messages

After being under testing earlier this month, Google is rolling out Snapchat-like face filters for the Google Messages Android app. The face filter implementation allows the user to apply face filters when taking a photo or video using the Google Messages camera.

The face filters appear when a user accesses the in-app camera UI. There is a new button to the left of the camera shutter button in the Google Messages app that opens the front-facing camera. The best part about the new face filters on Google Messages is that they work with the rear camera as well.

According to 9ToGoogle, Google lets you apply face filters when you take a photo or video (which can be taken when you long-press the shutter button or switch to the video tab). Notably, there are a total of nine filters to choose from, which include a bunny, a dinosaur, a basic touch-up, different types of hats, etc.

image via 9To5Google

One important thing to note is that the Google Messages face filters aren't rolling out widely as of yet. If the feature hasn't appeared for you, then you need to wait for the feature to roll out in your region. Apparently, the feature isn't live for some, even in the latest beta version of the app.

This isn't the only exciting news related to Google Messages, which has popped up recently. A few days ago, it was reported that Samsung is ditching Samsung Messages from its Galaxy devices and will make Google Messages the default messaging app on its devices.

An official notice confirmed that starting with the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be pre-loaded. This change was currently applicable to Galaxy devices in the US. However, interested users will still be able to download the Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy Store.