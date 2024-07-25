Nvidia GeForce NOW adds The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and more this week

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service has revealed the games it is adding to its library this week, and one of them is one of the most acclaimed RPG titles. Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is joining the service in both its regular version and also in its Special Edition version.

The standard edition, released in 2011 for the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 consoles, went on to sell over 20 million copies within the first two years of its launch. In 2016, the remastered Special Edition version launched for the PC, Xbox One, and PS5 consoles, with the Nintendo Switch getting it in 2017. Not only did the game get upgraded graphics, it also added all of the original game's DLC packs and added mod support for the game's console versions.

While the original version is available on GeForce NOW just for Steam owners of the game, the Special Edition is available for Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Xbox owners, along with access to PC Game Pass subscribers.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to GeForce NOW this week:

Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22

CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Steam)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

The Settlers: New Allies (Steam)

Just a reminder: Nvidia is currently offering 50 percent discounts for both Priority and Ultimate GeForce NOW memberships in both month-to-month and 6-month subscription plans. The big discount is available until August 18.