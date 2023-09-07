Google teases Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro in new event videos

Last week, Google announced details about its upcoming product launch event, where it will unveil new devices in the Pixel line. The company said the event will showcase the latest products joining the Pixel portfolio. These are rumored to include the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2.

Google has released a new video titled "The W8 is Almost Over," teasing its upcoming Pixel devices, expected to be announced at its Made by Google event on October 4.

The other video provides the first official glimpse of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, showcasing the new Porcelain color option. The Pixel 8 appears to have a glossy finish, while the Pixel 8 Pro seems to feature a matte texture, matching recent leaks.

The phones are said to have a 50MP primary camera using Samsung's GN2 sensor. Among other things, the Pixel 8 Pro may also have a new tool called Audio Magic Eraser, which will allow users to quickly get rid of unwanted audio in videos.

In July, we reported that the Google Pixel 8 could come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor. A new report suggests that the Pixel 8 could cost between $50 and $100 more, starting from $649 to $699.

Also making an appearance is the Pixel Watch 2, which looks nearly identical to last year's model, confirming rumors that the design will remain essentially unchanged. The watch is shown in the same Porcelain color scheme.

A matching new Porcelain version of the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds is also teased. It's unclear if this is a refreshed model or just a new colorway.

The fine print in the video confirms that pre-orders for the new devices will begin on October 4 after the launch event keynote. Based on last year's timeline, the Pixel 8 series could start shipping as early as October 11.

With Google ramping up marketing ahead of its fall hardware event, we expect more official teasers in the coming weeks. But for now, fans are getting their best look yet at the upcoming Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro.