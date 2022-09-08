Google to update Nearby Share so you don't need to approve transfers on your own devices

Google has announced that it’s launching a new update for Nearby Share for devices running Android 6 and above. It will be rolling out to devices in the coming weeks and will allow you to share content between your own devices that you have that are logged in with a Google account, without having to approve the transfer.

Nearby Share is available on Android phones and tablets, as well as Chrome OS devices. The company said it’s working behind the scenes to expand the range of devices that support Nearby Share, with ambitions to bring it to platforms like Windows over time.

The reason the service is called Nearby Share is that there are a range of ways to send files and content than just over the internet. It also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, UWB, and WebRTC to automatically find the most efficient way to transfer files.

Nearby Share allows you to send content between your own devices seamlessly, but will also enable you to share content with other people, if you want to. To control the Nearby Share settings on your Android phone, head to Settings > Connected Devices > Connection Preferences > Nearby Share.