Google unravels a three-layered technology to play audio content across multiple devices

Google unraveled its plans to further its capability to provide consumers with uninterrupted listening at the CES 2023. This year, it has introduced a more user-friendly way to switch between connected devices to play desired audio.

Google’s press release mentions that it is working closely with Spotify to allow users to manage and switch playback on their Spotify Connect devices available on Android’s media player without having to access different apps to control various devices.

The company is also working towards providing users with the ability to access audio content on Spotify from their notifications and play them on different devices like phones, car radios, and TV without any interruptions. The feature will work by notifying users about nearby devices depending on their location and giving them the option to transfer audio from one device to another. Google noted that they are collaborating with YouTube Music and Spotify to provide users with this capability to ensure users get to play audio on the most suitable device available.

Google commended its cross-device experience for users by discussing its three-layered technology stack, which selects the best device for users to connect their audio by looking at the proximity to a device and the context in which the device is used. Google elaborated on the layers by stating:

“The first layer recognizes what devices are physically close by, with wireless technologies like Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband (UWB). The second layer is nearby device discovery and context-aware capabilities that identify which device you may want to use based on your current activity. Finally, the third layer understands and adjusts actions based on how you interact with your devices with cross-device intelligence.”

Google also mentioned adding features like Chromecast built-in, NearbyShare, and Fast Pair, which make it more convenient to connect multiple devices. Lastly, Google claimed the technology values user privacy and gives them control of data like their location data. It added that individuals using Nearby Share have the option to set their device visibility to different modes where they can choose to make their devices visible to everyone, their contacts, or the user’s own devices.