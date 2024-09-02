Google will push only three years of Wear OS updates for the Pixel Watch 3

Last month, Google introduced the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with much fanfare. Alongside the Pixel 9 phones, Google also debuted the Pixel Watch 3. While the devices are yet to start shipping, Google has unveiled the duration of software updates the latest smartwatch will receive.

In an official support document, Google has mentioned that the Pixel Watch 3 is eligible to receive three years of Wear OS updates after its launch. Notably, while Google offers seven years of software updates for Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch 3 is guaranteed to receive "for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US."

Google also mentioned that the three years of software updates include security updates, feature drops, and other updates. Notably, Google has implemented the same update cycle for the newly launched Pixel Watch 3 as the Pixel Watch 2.

According to the policy, the Pixel Watch 2 will continue to receive updates until October 2026. Interestingly, Google has set the last month as October for the Pixel Watch 3, even though the device launched a few months earlier compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

For the Pixel 9 series, Google has promised seven years of software updates, i.e., until August 2031, even though Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are not launching until September 4. Interestingly, Google has listed Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are mentioned in one line, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a separate entry. Ideally, it should have been Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, but Google thinks otherwise.

While the Pixel Watch 2 is slated to receive the Wear OS 5 update, it remains to be seen what is in store for the original model.