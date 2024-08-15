Pixel Watch 3's unannounced Performance Loop Band spotted on Amazon

Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 at the Made by Google event on August 13. The latest smartwatch was announced with a variety of bands to choose from. However, one Pixel Watch 3 band wasn't announced during the launch event but it has now popped up on Amazon.

We are talking about the Performance Loop Band for the Pixel Watch 3. Notably, a previous leak purportedly listed all the different Pixel Watch 3 bands and color options they would be available in. One of the bands was the Performance Loop Band, but it was tipped to be delayed until the end of October, which would explain why it wasn't announced during the launch event.

This unannounced Pixel Watch 3 band now has its own Amazon listing. This band seems to have the same features as the Woven Band but uses four oval velcro strips to keep the watch on your wrist.

According to the Amazon listing of the alleged Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band, it is made up of recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn. The listing reveals the Performance Loop Band in Obsidian and it is only compatible with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3.

This could be the 45mm variant, as the product description reads, "Compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and 41mm Pixel Watch 3; Pixel Watch sold separately." The previous leak also suggested that the Performance Watch Band will be available for both 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3. So, the Performance Loop Band may also be available in different watch sizes.

Additionally, the band is expected to launch in three more colors apart from Obsidian: Porcelain, Peony, and Wintergreen. The purported Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band on Amazon is currently listed as "Temporarily out of stock. We are working hard to be back in stock as soon as possible."